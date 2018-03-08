Arsenal lining up Joachim Low to replace Arsene Wenger

Arsenal want to make Germany coach Joachim Low their new manager, according to ESPN.

The 58-year-old is reportedly the Gunners’ preferred candidate as they prepare to replace long-serving Arsene Wenger.

Wenger’s 22-year reign at the Emirates Stadium is likely to end this summer amid reports that influential figures in the boardroom and the dressing room have lost faith in him.

Low will be leading Germany at the World Cup this summer. He will seek to defend the trophy he and his players won in Brazil four years ago.

He has been in charge of the national team since 2006, and spent the previous two years as assistant manager to Jurgen Klinsmann.

His club management experience includes short stints in charge of VfB Stuttgart, Fenerbahce, Karlsryher, Adnaspor, Tirol Innsbruck and Austria Wien.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers are also reported to be under consideration, but Low is the Arsenal hierarchy’s top target.