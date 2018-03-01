Arsenal players and board turn on Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger is increasingly likely to leave his job as Arsenal manager this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Gunners’ players and board have reportedly turned on the Frenchman in the wake of the limp display in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City at Wembley last Sunday.

A board meeting on Monday is said to have resulted in fresh doubts over Wenger’s role being expressed by the north London club’s hierarchy.

And several influential players are said to be of the opinion that the time is right for change.

Succession planning is already under way, with Mikel Arteta and Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim touted as the top candidates.

Wenger, who has been in charge of Arsenal for 21 years, is now under intense pressure to win the Europa League if the Gunners are to avoid a second successive season without Champions League football.

A top-four finish in the Premier League appears to be beyond the sixth-placed Gunners, who are 10 points behind local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.