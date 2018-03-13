Arsenal ready to sell Hector Bellerin

Arsenal are set to offload right-back Hector Bellerin in the summer transfer window, but will demand a fee of £50m, according to the Daily Mail.

The Spain international, aged 22, is set to be sacrificed to help the Gunners finance a rebuilding of their squad.

Bellerin has been linked with a move to Manchester City or Barcelona over the past couple of years, although his stock has fallen slightly over the 18 months.

His dip in form has reportedly not deterred interest in him from Europe’s top clubs, with Italian champions Juventus also said to be planning a summer bid for the full-back.

Arsenal refused to sell when City were interested last summer, but have now softened their stance.

It remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola retains his interest in Bellerin, having signed Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur last summer as an alternative.

Bellerin is currently sidelined with a knee injury.