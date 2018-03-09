Arsenal scouting Mohamed Elyounoussi

Arsenal are weighing up a move for Basel star Mohamed Elyounoussi, according to ESPN.

The Gunners sent a scout to watch the Moroccan-born Norway international in action in his side’s shock 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday night.

Fellow Premier League sides Leicester City and Southampton were also at the Etihad Stadium to run the rule over the 23-year-old.

Elyounoussi put in a good performance against City for his suitors, scoring Basel’s equaliser and setting up their late winner. He was named man of the match for his impressive display.

He has scored seven goals and contributed 13 assists in all competitions for Basel so far this season. That return has caught the eye of several clubs, including Arsenal.

His current side are said to be aware of the mounting interest and preparing for summer bids.

Elyounoussi can be deployed as a winger or a forward.