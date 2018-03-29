Arsenal star reveals new diet

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has revealed that he hasn’t been eating meat this season.

The Spain international has adopted a vegan diet for the 2018/19 campaign.

Bellerin, aged 23, said he had initially intended to adopt his new diet as a detox, but he felt so good that he has stayed vegan all season.

He also claimed that dropping meat from his diet had helped him recover more quickly from niggles and after matches.

But the comments section beneath the video was full of Arsenal fans suggesting that Bellerin played better as a meat-eater.