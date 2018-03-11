Arsenal star trolls Watford’s Troy Deeney over his penalty miss

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has taken to social media to troll Watford’s Troy Deeney over his penalty miss against the Gunners today.

Deeney took aim at Bellerin earlier in the season. The Hornets forward won a spot-kick in the reverse fixture after a foul by Bellerin.

In a post-match interview, Deeney was confronted by Bellerin’s suggestion that it hadn’t been a foul.

He replied: “He had his long hair in the way, he couldn’t see what he’s doing.”

But Bellerin had the last laugh today when Deeney had a penalty saved by Petr Cech in Watford’s 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Writing on Twitter, the Spain international said: “Looks like you couldn’t see today either @T_Deeney 😂.”

Bellerin did not feature in the fixture because he is currently sidelined with a knee injury.