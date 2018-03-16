Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow in Europa League quarter-finals

Arsenal are set to find themselves at the centre of a diplomatic storm after being drawn against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Gunners’ reward for their last-16 win over AC Milan is a trip to Russia. Relations between the UK and Moscow have been strained since the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in Salisbury earlier this month.

The Gunners will host CSKA at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, April 5, with the return leg being played in Moscow a week later on Thursday, April 12.

Arsenal last faced CSKA in the group stages of the Champions League in 2006/07. The Russian side won the home game 1-0 and secured a 0-0 draw in north London in the reverse fixture.

In the other quarter-final ties, Spanish side Atletico Madrid face Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon, Germany’s RB Leipzig take on French club Marseille, while Lazio of Italy and RB Salzburg of Austra face each other.