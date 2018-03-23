Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere picks up knee injury

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been ruled out of England’s friendly against the Netherlands this evening due to a knee injury.

The Gunners star, who had put his injury problems behind him in recent months, has not made the trip to Amsterdam with Gareth Southgate’s squad.

We've arrived in the Netherlands, where Gareth Southgate has confirmed that @JackWilshere hasn't travelled – but the @Arsenal man remains in contention for Tuesday's game against Italy. pic.twitter.com/eDwwQ5pmWH — England (@England) March 22, 2018

But he remains in contention to play against Italy at Wembley next week, which indicates the injury is not thought to be a serious one.

Southgate confirmed Wilshere’s absence at a press conference yesterday evening. He said he was “hopeful” the 26-year-old would be available for selection against the Azzurri, adding that the Arsenal man’s problem was tendinopathy, or soreness of the tendons in his knee.

He has been left at England’s St George’s Park base to see how the knee responds over the coming days.

Wilshere is yet to play for Southgate’s England. His call-up to the squad this month is his first since Euro 2016. He has 34 caps for his country to date.