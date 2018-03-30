Arturo Vidal, Marco Verratti, Jean-Michael Seri, Fred, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Jorginho – Man Utd’s midfield targets

Manchester United have drawn up a list of targets to strengthen their midfield this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Arturo Vidal, Marco Verratti, Jean-Michael Seri, Fred, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Jorginho are under consideration as possible signings.

With Michael Carrick retiring, Marouane Fellaini out of contract and set to leave on a free transfer and relations between Paul Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho still frosty.

The report suggests that Bayern Munich star Vidal is Mourinho’s preferred target. The Chile international, aged 30, could link up with compatriot Alexis Sanchez at old Trafford.

But he is perhaps the trickiest of all the targets and will have turned 31 by the start of next season.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Verratti, Nice’s Seri, Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred, Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic and Napoli’s Jorginho are all younger options.

Seri came close to joining Barcelona last summer, but the Catalan giants backed out of the deal. Fred is also a target for Manchester City.