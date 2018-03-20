Ashley Young urges Luke Shaw to work hard

Manchester United’s Ashley Young says team-mate Luke Shaw can be one of the world’s best left-backs, but only if he works hard.

Young urged his colleague to get his head down and work.

Shaw’s work-rate is among his attributes to have been criticised by manager Jose Mourinho, so Young’s comments might raise a few eyebrows.

Mourinho once again publicly admonished the 22-year-old England international after taking him off at half-time in the FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton.

He has regularly clashed with the former Southampton youngster and criticised him to the media over the past two years.

But Young believes Shaw can still force his way back into Mourinho’s plans at Old Trafford. He said his younger team-mate needs to give 100 per cent in training and when he plays in order to fulfil his potential.

The 32-year-old England international, who has become United’s first-choice left-back ahead of Shaw and others this season, told BBC 5 Live: “Yes, of course. He is a fantastic player. I feel he can be one of the best in the world. You’ve just got to work hard.

“We’ve got a healthy competition in our squad and when you’ve got world-class players training day in, day out, everybody wants to be in that team.

“It is tough. I’ve always said, when you join a club like United it’s a tough place to play at.

“But if you play and train and give 100%, then get your opportunity – I’ve always said you always get your opportunity there.”

He added: “Obviously, he [Shaw] is a player that wants to do well, I want to see him doing well.

“It’s like all players, you just have to get your head down and work.”