Barcelona lining up bid for Luke Shaw

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is a surprise transfer target for Barcelona, according to the Daily Mirror.

La Liga leaders Barca are reportedly planning a summer bid for the England international following his latest bust-up with United boss Jose Mourinho.

After spending much of Mourinho’s reign out of favour, he had worked his way back into Mourinho’s plans in recent weeks. But he was substituted at half-time and publicly blasted by the Portuguese coach after the FA Cup win over Brighton.

He will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer and is refusing to sign a new deal given his bit-part role at Old Trafford. The former Southampton player was signed in June 2014 for a fee of around £30m.

Barcelona are in the market for a new left-back. Shaw has been earmarked to replace former Paris Saint-Germain player Lucas Digne as cover and competition for Spain international Jordi Alba.