Barcelona and PSG join race for £200m-rated Mohamed Salah

Liverpool face a struggle to keep hold of star man Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Sun reports that Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all keen to sign the Egypt international.

And the big-spending trio are reportedly prepared to launch world record bids of £200m in order to land Salah.

The 25-year-old has had a sensational first season at Anfield since his £36.9m move from Roma last summer. His four goals in Saturday evening’s win over Watford took him to 36 goals in 40 appearances for the Reds.

That return has caught the attention of Europe’s top club and led to Salah being mentioned in the same bracket as elite players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar.

But The Times reports that Liverpool are determined to fight off any bids in order to keep Salah at the club.

The Reds recently cashed in to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £145m.