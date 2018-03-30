Bayern Munich linked with move for Chelsea star

Bayern Munich are lining up a summer move for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

The Spain international is the Blues’ record signing, but has struggled in his debut season at Stamford Bridge. He could now be offered a swift exit.

German champions Bayern have reportedly earmarked Morata to replace Polish forward Robert Lewandowski, who has been strongly linked with a switch to Real Madrid.

Morata is said to be on Bayern’s three-man shortlist of potential targets if Lewandowski, aged 29, gets his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Also in consideration are Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani and RB Leipzig starlet Timo Werner.

Morata came through the ranks at Real Madrid before being sold to Serie A champions Juventus. He spent two seasons in Italy before Los Blancos activated a buy-back option in the deal.

During his second stint at the Bernabeu, he again struggled to establish himself as a regular starter and moved to the Blues last summer.