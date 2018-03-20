Bernd Leno: Arsenal prepare £25m bid

Arsenal are lining up a £25m summer bid for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, according to The Sun.

The Gunners have earmarked Leno as Petr Cech’s replacement.

Cech, aged 35, is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until June 2019. But the former Chelsea man has come in for criticism after some high-profile mistakes in recent weeks.

Leno, aged 26, has been identified as his success by the north London club’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.

The Gunners will reportedly move to sign the Germany international early in the summer transfer rumour amid reported interest from Liverpool and Napoli.

Leno’s Leverkusen contract runs until June 2020, but he has apparently told the club’s hierarchy he would like to make a move at the end of the season. He is said to be seeking a new challenge after seven years at the club, and hopes a switch elsewhere will improve his prospects with the national team.

He is currently third-choice behind Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen.