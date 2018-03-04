Brendan Rodgers reacts to Arsenal job rumours

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has responded to reports that he is being lined up by Arsenal to replace Arsene Wenger.

Long-serving Gunners boss Wenger is widely expected to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, with his team set for a second successive season without Champions League football.

Former Liverpool manager Rodgers had been touted as a possible replacement. He has moved to downplay that speculation by claiming he is living the dream at Celtic Park.

But he also noted that dreams do come to an end, opening the door to the possibility of a move elsewhere.

The Ulsterman suggested that his recorded of getting clubs he manages into the Champions League might be the cause of the rumours linking him with the Emirates Stadium.

He told a press conference: “Arsenal is a great club with a great manager.

“People will look at it and see that I went to Liverpool, they were struggling for five seasons for Champions League football and I was able to get them back [into the competition].

“When I came to Celtic, they hadn’t been in the Champions League for three seasons and I got them back, so maybe people are thinking, ‘OK, Arsenal have been out of the Champions League and that is maybe the equation for someone like myself.’

“However, I’m loving my life up here. I’m not going to be here forever but I’m living in a dream – although dreams always come to an end at some point, that’s for sure. I’m always relaxed about speculation and whatnot but my focus is only on Celtic.”

Rodgers, aged 45, has been in charge of Celtic since May 2016. He previously managed Liverpool between June 2012 and October 2015, taking the Reds to within a whisker of the Premier League title in the 2013/14 season.