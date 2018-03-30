Chelsea close to signing Jayden Braaf

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Dutch starlet Jayden Braaf, according to the Daily Mail.

The 15-year-old is expected to begin training with the Blues in the near future after rejecting offers to stay in the Netherlands.

He has previously been on the books at PSV Eindhoven and Ajax. The teenager has been playing for PSV since 2014.

Manchester City, Manchester United, West Ham United and Bayern Munich have all made approaches to sign the youngster, but Braaf and his family are reported to already have an agreement in place with Chelsea.

The deal is expected to be finalised on July 1, when the transfer window reopens.

Braaf can operate as an out-and-out central striker, but has also played in attacking roles on both flanks.

Braaf is a Netherlands youth international, making six appearances and scoring a single goal at under-16 level.

He turns 16 in August and would be able to sign a professional contract at that stage.