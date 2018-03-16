Chelsea fear Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois will seek summer transfers

Chelsea are worried that Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois will both press for transfers away from the club this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Blues reportedly face a desperate battle to keep hold of their Belgian duo following this week’s Champions League exit to Barcelona.

Antonio Conte’s side crashed out of Europe at the last-16 stage. They are currently sitting fifth in the Premier League table and need to make up four points on Liverpool or five points on Tottenham Hotspur in the final eight games of the season if they are to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

There is reportedly growing fear at Stamford Bridge that star man Hazard and goalkeeper Courtois will seeks moves elsewhere if they fail to secure a top-four finish.

Both players have been strongly linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid, while big-spending French side Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring the situation.