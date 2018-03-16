Chelsea lining up Aaron Ramsey signing

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is a transfer target for Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Wales international, aged 27, will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is yet to agree a new deal with the Gunners.

Having recently swooped to sign striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, the Blues are reportedly hoping to poach another player from their London rivals.

Chelsea are keen to add to their midfield options after an underwhelming Premier League title defence this season.

There are question marks over the future of Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has struggled since arriving from Monaco last summer, and Cesc Fabregas, who enters the final year of his contract at the end of the season.

The Blues could move for Ramsey on a free transfer when his contract expires in June 2019, or seek to use the uncertainty over his new deal to negotiate a cut-price deal before that.