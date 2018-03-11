Chelsea set to offload their longest-serving player

Chelsea are set to offload their longest-serving player Matej Delac this summer, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The Croatian goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and will not be offered a new deal. He is set to leave on a free transfer.

Delac, aged 25, joined the Blues in 2009 but has never made a first-team appearance for them.

He is currently impressing at Belgian side Mouscron in what is the tenth loan spell of his Chelsea career.

Delac has also spent time at Vitesse Arnhem, Dynamo Ceske Budejovice, Vitoria de Guimaraes, Inter Zapresic, Vojvodina, Sarajevo and Arles-Avignon.

But he is now looking for a long-term home to put down roots after a frustrating time at Stamford Bridge, and is reportedly already sounding out potential new clubs.

He has been capped by Croatia at every youth level and has been called up to the senior squad, though he is yet to win a cap.