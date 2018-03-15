Chelsea set to sign Kwadwo Asamoah on free transfer

Chelsea are hopeful of signing Juventus wing-back Kwadwo Asamoah on a free transfer this summer, according to The Sun.

The Ghana international, aged 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and looks set to leave the Serie A champions.

Blues head coach Antonio Conte signed Asamoah for Juve in 2012. He now wants to land the player for a second time.

Asamoah’s move to Stamford Bridge is likely to be dependent on Conte’s future, with the deal unlikely to happen if the Italian leaves his post.

If Conte stays, he would like Asamoah to provide competition for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

Chelsea have pursued another Juve wing-back, Brazil international Alex Sandro, in recent transfer windows, but have been unable to get their man.

In the meantime, Sandro has suffered a dip in form and seen his place in the side come under threat from Asamoah, who would be a much easier target for the Blues to sign.