Chelsea and Spurs in the running to sign Isco

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing summer moves to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to The Sun.

The London clubs have joined Premier League leaders Manchester City in the race for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Spain international Isco has recently spoken of his frustration at not being a guaranteed starter under Zinedine Zidane.

After scoring a hat-trick in Spain’s 6-1 win over Argentina in midweek, he suggested Spain coach Julen Lopetgui had more faith in him than Zidane does.

He said: “When a footballer doesn’t feel like he has a leading role and consistent playing time with his club, the national team gives him life.

“I have the confidence of my coach here with Spain. I still have the desire to keep working, to improve, to be a starter with my club.

“At Madrid I don’t have the consistent playing time that a player needs.

“But I know the problem is mine, that I haven’t been able to earn it.

“I continue to work so I can show my coach he can count on me.”

The English clubs are reportedly hopeful of a cut-price fee of £40m for the former Malaga man, although that seems optimistic.

With the report acknowledging Isco is worth £88m and given the level of interest in him, Madrid are unlikely to be under pressure to sell him on the cheap.

Isco joined Los Blancos from Malaga for €30m in June 2013. City – at that time managed by former Malaga boss Manuel Pellegrini – also made an offer at that stage.