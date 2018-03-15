Chelsea star reacts to defeat at Barcelona

Chelsea’s players have been understandably quiet on social media in the wake of last night’s 3-0 defeat to Barcelona at Camp Nou.

One man who was prepared to give his reaction to the Blues’ Champions League exit was Pedro, who was facing his former club.

The ex-Barca man took to Twitter to give his take on the last-16 tie and, separately, to thank the Camp Nou crowd for the welcome he received.

Pedro wrote: “We have fought until the end, but we couldn’t get a place on the next round. Let’s keep heads up and focus on the next game. Come on Blues!”

We have fought until the end, but we couldn’t get a place on the next round. Let’s keep heads up and focus on the next game. Come on Blues! / Peleamos hasta el final, pero no logramos el objetivo. Toca levantar la cabeza y pensar en el próximo partido #CFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/c9QAjB9oH3 — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) March 14, 2018

He added: “Thanks to everyone at Camp Nou for such an unforgettable and emotional welcome, Always in my heart.”