Chelsea star reacts to racism probe

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi had taken to social media to react to the news that UEFA has ended an investigation into his claims of racist abuse.

The Belgium international, who is currently on loan at German side Borussia Dortmund, claimed he was targeted by monkey noises from the crowd during a Europa League game against Italian side Atalanta in February.

Batshuayi, aged 24, took to Twitter after that game to make the complaint. But UEFA has now ended its investigation without any further action being taken.

Atalanta were fined €34,000 for fireworks, objects being thrown and stairways being blocked in the stadium.

In the wake of the news that the investigation into his complaint has been closed, Batshuayi again posted on social media to give his reaction.

He wrote: “LOL. Must be my imagination.”

LOL. Must be my imagination ‍♂️ https://t.co/50BrKZz6mu — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) March 29, 2018