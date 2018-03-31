Chelsea step up interest in Man Utd target Toby Alderweireld

Chelsea have increased their efforts to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Blues are hoping to beat Manchester United and Barcelona to the Belgium international’s signing.

Alderweireld, aged 29, will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer. Although Spurs have an option to extend the deal until June 2020, there is also a release clause that allows the centre-back to leave for just £25m in the summer 2019 transfer window.

Spurs are so far refusing to meet his demands for a new contract worth £150,000-a-week. They operate a strict, self-imposed salary cap of £100,000-a-week.

If no agreement can be reached, Tottenham will reportedly ask for around £55m if they receive enquiries. But the report suggests they could have to settle for a fee of £40m.

Alderweireld joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid in an £11.5m deal in 2015. He has spent the previous season on loan at Southampton.