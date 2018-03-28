Chelsea vs Tottenham preview

With the March internationals done and dusted, attention turns back to the Premier League. The pick of this week’s fixtures is the Easter Sunday afternoon clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues secured a 1-2 away win in the reverse fixture at Wembley back in August thanks to a Marcos Alonso double.

Now we’re into the business end of the season and this London derby has the additional drama of being fifth versus fourth in the Premier League.

Chelsea team news

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Andreas Christensen are both doubts for the match, while Ross Barkley (hamstring), Ethan Ampadu (broken ankle) and David Luiz (ankle) are all ruled out.

Spurs team news

Star striker Harry Kane is ruled out with the ankle ligament injury he sustained in the win over Bournemouth earlier this month. The England international is expected to be out until mid-April, so the north Londoners will be relying on in-form South Korean forward Heung-min Son to continue his excellent goalscoring run.

Midfielder Harry Winks is sidelined with an ankle injury of his own.

Chelsea form

Chelsea’s difficult title defence has gone through another sticky spell in recent months. Defeats to Manchester City, Manchester United, Watford and Bournemouth in 2018 have seen the Blues lose ground in the race for Champions League qualification.

Spurs form

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are on a four-game winning run and haven’t been beaten in the Premier League since mid-December.

Their form has seen the fourth-place Lilywhites build up a five-point lead over Chelsea in fifth.

Betting tips

This is the sort of game on which plenty of sports betting fans will be having a flutter. But where is the smart money? Post-international break fixtures are never easy to predict and it would be no great surprise if this was a cagey affair, even if Conte and Pochettino do have the most time of any Premier League managers to get their teams ready.

Heung-min Son to score first

As we’ve already mentioned Son has been tearing it up in recent weeks, so it would be no surprise to see him continue.

The South Korea international has scored against Rochdale, Huddersfield Town, Juventus and Bournemouth in recent weeks. He didn’t get on the scoresheet against Swansea City last time out, nor against Northern Ireland or Poland for his national team.

But we’re backing him to score the first goal at Stamford Bridge. You can get odds of around 13/2 on Sonny breaking the deadlock.

Spurs to win

Chelsea have home advantage and shorter odds to win this match, but we fancy Spurs at 21/10.

Pochettino and his players bounced back from their Champions League exit with victory over the Swans and will want to put themselves in the box-seat to qualify for next season’s tournament by opening up an eight-point gap over the Blues.

Conte’s side have looked frail and, perhaps reflecting the doubts over the Italian coach’s future, uncertain in recent weeks, particularly in big games. That’s why we’re backing Spurs to win on Sunday.