Confirmed Team News: AC Milan vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed AC Milan vs Arsenal team news for this evening’s Europa League last-16 first leg.

AC Milan team to play Arsenal

TURN SOUND ON

And come to San Siro with us as we present you our starting XI @Arsenal

Ready to be hyped?

Le emozioni, la voce, il boato di San Siro

Ovunque voi siate, Benvenuti nella casa del Miiiiiilaaaaaan ♥⚫#ACMAFC #UEL #weareateam pic.twitter.com/i8tx2zaDmZ — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 8, 2018

AC Milan have not played in more than a week after their derby clash with Inter Milan was postponed last weekend following the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso names an unchanged side to the one that started the cup game against Lazio on February 28.

Former Liverpool player Suso is among the starters.

Starting XI: Donnarumma, Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez, Biglia, Bonaventura, Kessie, Calhanoglu, Suso, Cutrone

Arsenal team to play AC Milan

Here's how we line up at San Siro for tonight's game against @acmilan #ACMvAFC pic.twitter.com/tVuSbXwxgF — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 8, 2018

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger largely keeps faith with the side defeated at Brighton last weekend.

There are three changes to the team that started at the Amex Stadium.

As usual David Ospina replaces Petr Cech for the European fixture.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible and Alex Iwobi is left out.

They are replaced by Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey.

Starting XI: Ospina, Chambers, Koscielny, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Wilshere, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Welbeck