Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Man City lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Arsenal vs Man City game in the Premier League.
Arsenal team to play Man City
📋 Here's how we line up for tonight's game against @ManCity
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 1, 2018
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes four changes to the side beaten by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final for this evening’s game agains the same opponents.
Petr Cech, Sead Kolasinac, Danny Welbeck and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was cup-tied at Wembley, all come into the team.
They replace David Ospina, Nacho Monreal (who was injured last time out), Calum Chambers and Jack Wilshere.
Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Welbeck, Aubameyang
Man City team to play Arsenal
Say hello to your @HaysWorldwide #afcvcity City line-up!
— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 1, 2018
CITY XI | Ederson, Walker, Danilo, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Bernardo, Sane, Aguero
SUBS | Bravo, Stones, Laporte, Jesus, Zinchenko, Toure, Foden #afcvcity
— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 1, 2018
Manchester City make two changes to the side that beat Arsenal at Wembley.
First-choice keeper Ederson is back in place of Claudio Bravo, while Bernardo Silva comes in for Fernandinho, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Gunners last time out.
Raheem Sterling is not risked by Pep Guardiola, while Fabian Delph is serving the second game of his three-match ban.
Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Danilo, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Bernardo, Sane, Aguero