Confirmed Team News: Barcelona vs Chelsea lineups

Here is he confirmed team news for this evening’s Barcelona vs Chelsea clash in the Champions League.

Barcelona team to play Chelsea

Barcelona welcome back Lionel Messi, who missed last weekend’s win at Malaga because his partner was giving birth.

Andres Iniesta also comes into the starting lineup in the second of two changes made by coach Ernesto Valverde.

They replace Paulinho and the cup-tied Philippe Coutinho.

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; S.Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Dembélé, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suárez

Chelsea team to play Barcelona

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes two changes to the side that beat Crystal Palace last weekend for this evening’s game at Camp Nou.

Antonio Rudiger and Victor Moses comes into the starting lineup.

They replace captain Gary Cahill and Davide Zappacosta.

Olivier Giroud is again preferred in attack to Alvaro Morata, who is among the substitutes.

Former Barcelona player Cesc Fabregas starts, while Pedro Rodriguez is on the bench against his old club.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; Moses, Kanté, Fábregas, M.Alonso; Willian, Hazard; Giroud