Confirmed Team News: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool lineups

The Premier League returns after the international break with today’s lunchtime kick-off between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park. Here is the confirmed team news.

Crystal Palace team to play Liverpool

Crystal Palace make two changes to the side that beat Huddersfield Town before the international break.

Former Liverpool player Martin Kelly and Yohan Cabaye come into Roy Hodgson’s XI.

They replace James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp.

Starting XI: Hennessey, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Kelly, Wan-Bissaka, McArthur, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke

Liverpool team to play Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the side that signed off before the international break with a 5-0 win over Watford.

Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in at right-back to replace Joe Gomez, who suffered an ankle injury while playing for England.

James Milner replace Emre Can in the other change. The German midfielder had been suffering with a back injury and was a doubt for this game.

Nathaniel Clyne makes a matchday squad for the first time this season after recovering from his long-term injury. He is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Karius, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Mane, Firmino, Salah