Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Porto

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Liverpool vs Porto game in the Champions League.

Liverpool team to play Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rests Mohamed Salah for this evening’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Porto.

The Reds boss makes five changes to the side that beat Newcastle last weekend, which is indicative of his side’s commanding position in the tie.

Fit-again Adam Lallana makes a first European appearances since the 2016 Europa League final.

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Alberto Moreno and James Milner also come into the team.

They replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Salah.

Starting XI: Karius, Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Henderson, Milner, Can, Lallana, Mane, Firmino

Porto side to play Liverpool

Starting XI: Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Felipe, Reyes, Diogo Dalot, Óliver, André André, Bruno Costa, Corona, Waris, Aboubakar