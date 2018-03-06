Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Porto
Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Liverpool vs Porto game in the Champions League.
Liverpool team to play Porto
#UCL team news…
March 6, 2018
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rests Mohamed Salah for this evening’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Porto.
The Reds boss makes five changes to the side that beat Newcastle last weekend, which is indicative of his side’s commanding position in the tie.
Fit-again Adam Lallana makes a first European appearances since the 2016 Europa League final.
Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Alberto Moreno and James Milner also come into the team.
They replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Salah.
Starting XI: Karius, Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Henderson, Milner, Can, Lallana, Mane, Firmino
Porto side to play Liverpool
Eis o nosso 11: Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Felipe, Reyes, Diogo Dalot, Óliver, André André, Bruno Costa, Corona, Waris e Aboubakar#FCPorto #LFCFCP #UCL
March 6, 2018
Starting XI: Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Felipe, Reyes, Diogo Dalot, Óliver, André André, Bruno Costa, Corona, Waris, Aboubakar