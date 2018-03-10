Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Liverpool lineups – Pogba out

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Man Utd vs Liverpool clash in the Premier League.

Man Utd team to play Liverpool

Paul Pogba has been ruled out of today’s game against Liverpool after suffering an injury in training yesterday.

United manager Jose Mourinho makes three changes to the side that beat Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Eric Bailly makes his first start for three months, while Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford also coming into the team.

They replace Victor Lindelof, Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young, Matic, McTominay, Mata, Sanchez, Rashford, Lukaku

Liverpool team to play Man Utd

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Porto in midweek to progress in the Champions League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, James Milner and Mohamed Salah come into the team to face Manchester United today.

They replace Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Alberto Moreno, Adam Lallana and captain Jordan Henderson, who suffered a dead leg against Porto.

Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Can, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino