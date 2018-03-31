Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Swansea City lineups – Pogba starts

Here’s is the confirmed team news as Manchester United and Swansea City return to action in the Premier League after the international break.

Man Utd team to play Swansea

Paul Pogba starts for Manchester United in this afternoon’s game against Swansea City.

He returns to the starting lineup in one of five changes made by manager Jose Mourinho.

Goalkeeper David De Gea, left-back Ashley Young, centre-back Victor Lindelof and forward Alexis Sanchez also come into the team.

They replace Sergio Romero, Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial. Romero is injured, so Joel Pereira is on the bench with Shaw, Bailly, McTominay and Martial.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Valencia, Matic, Mata, Pogba, Lingard, Sanchez, Lukaku

Swansea team to play Man Utd

Swansea make four changes to the side beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

Lukasz Fabianski, Federico Fernandez, Andy King and Andre Ayew all return to the team.

They replace Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Kyle Bartley, Tom Carroll and Tammy Abraham.

Starting XI: Fabianski, Van Der Hoorn, Mawson, Fernandez, Olsson, Naughton, Clucas, King, Ki, Dyer, A Ayew