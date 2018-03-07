Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Juventus lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Spurs vs Juventus clash in the Champions League.

Spurs team to play Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino makes just one changes to the side that beat Huddersfield Town last weekend for tonight’s Champions League last-16 second leg clash with Juventus at Wembley.

Right-back Kieran Trippier comes into the team in place of Serge Aurier, who conceded a penalty in the first leg in Turin.

In the only additional change to the side that started in Turin, Heung-min Son – match-winner with his two goals against Huddersfield – is favoured to Erik Lamela.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Juventus team to play Spurs

Juventus makes changes to the side pegged back to a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

Blaise Matuidi, Paulo Dybala and Andrea Barzagli are all fit to return.

They replace Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Bernadeschi and Mario Mandzukic.

Starting XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuaín, Dybala