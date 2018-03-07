Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Juventus lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Spurs vs Juventus clash in the Champions League.
Spurs team to play Juventus
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/NNToY2RoiB
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 7, 2018
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino makes just one changes to the side that beat Huddersfield Town last weekend for tonight’s Champions League last-16 second leg clash with Juventus at Wembley.
Right-back Kieran Trippier comes into the team in place of Serge Aurier, who conceded a penalty in the first leg in Turin.
In the only additional change to the side that started in Turin, Heung-min Son – match-winner with his two goals against Huddersfield – is favoured to Erik Lamela.
Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane
Juventus team to play Spurs
Juventus XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Higuain, Douglas Costa
Bench: Szczęsny, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Asamoah, Marchisio, Sturaro, Bentancur#TOTJuve #UCL #TOGETHER
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 7, 2018
Juventus makes changes to the side pegged back to a 2-2 draw in the first leg.
Blaise Matuidi, Paulo Dybala and Andrea Barzagli are all fit to return.
They replace Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Bernadeschi and Mario Mandzukic.
Starting XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuaín, Dybala