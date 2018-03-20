Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba can’t be happy at Man Utd

Paul Pogba cannot be happy at Manchester United, according to his France coach Didier Deschamps.

Les Bleus boss Deschamps has been watching the midfielder’s recent troubles at Old Trafford and has determined that he will not be enjoying his current situation.

He also indicated that he was expected to get the inside story on what was happening at United during the current international break.

Deschamps old L’Equipe: “This is a situation that he must not appreciate because of everything he would have been able to offer. There must be numerous reasons. He cannot be happy with what he is going through with his club.”

Pogba, aged 25, was again on the bench for United’s FA Cup win over Brighton on Saturday evening. He he been either benched or substituted in several recent matches, and has pulled out of two games through illness or injury.

The former Juventus star has been criticised by manager Jose Mourinho, who currently prefers 21-year-old academy product Scott McTominay in his midfield.

Manager and player are reported to have fallen out, particularly over the £89m signing’s role in Mourinho’s system.

Pogba has been named in Deschamps’ squad for France’s upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Russia.