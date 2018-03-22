Emre Can says he wants to play for a very big club next season

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has said he wants to play for a very big club next season.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and looks set to leave Anfield on a free transfer this summer.

He has been strongly linked with a move to Italian champions Juventus, but in his latest comments he hinted that a return to his homeland with Bayern Munich could be on the cards and also seemed to suggest he could join one of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

Can told Germany newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung: “Sure, the Bundesliga would interest me, why not? Although I must say honestly that the level has waned in recent years.

“The Premier League has the power to spend more money on players than the Bundesliga. This is very, very important for players.

“I have the self-confidence to say that my qualities are sufficient to play in a very big club next season.”

In the same interview, Can insisted that he had not yet made a final decision on his future and would do so in the summer.

He said that he would consider clubs in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

The 25-year-old also revealed that being an important part of a team that has a prospect of winning the title would be central to his choice of club for next season.