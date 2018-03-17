Everton target Jack Wilshere with £8m deal

Everton are ready to offer Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere an £8m signing-on fee if he joins them on a free transfer this summmer, according to The Times.

The England international, aged 26, is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

No new deal has been agreed and negotiations have hit deadlock, with Arsenal currently trying to convince Wilshere to take a cut in his £110,000-a-week wages and agree £80,000-a-week terms.

With the Toffees willing to offer a huge joining bonus, it looks increasingly likely that quitting his boyhood club will be the best financial option for Wilshere.

His preference is reportedly to extend his stay at the club where he came through the youth ranks.

After an injury-plagued few seasons for Wilshere, the Gunners are keen to move him onto a lower basic salary with the opportunity to top up his pay with appearance and performance-related bonuses.