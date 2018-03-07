What? Former Arsenal player Sanchez Watt sent-off for dissent after telling ref his name is ‘Watt’

Ex-Arsenal player Sanchez Watt was sent-off than allowed back onto the pitch in a non-league game after a refereeing mix-up over his surname.

The 27-year-old, who is now turning out for Hemel Hempstead Town, was accused of dissent when he told the referee his name.

Watt was summoned by ref Dean Hulme during last night’s National League South clash with East Thurrock to be cautioned.

Hulme asked the ex-Gunner for his name and Watt replied with his surname.

The ref repeatedly asked his name, and each time the reply came back: “Watt. Watt.”

Hulme mistook that as an act of dissent, believing the player was pretending to be hard of hearing and saying: “What? What?”

At that stage, Watt was shown a second yellow card for dissent.

Hemel captain Jordan Parkes approached the match official to seek clarification over Watt’s dismissal and was able to explain the misunderstanding.

Watt was called back and immediately had his red card rescinded. He was shown the yellow he was always supposed to get and was allowed to continue playing.