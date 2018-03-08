Former Arsenal players trolls Spurs over Champions League exit

Not many people with Arsenal connections found themselves in a position of strength to poke fun at neighbours Tottenham Hotspur over their Champions League exit.

The trolling would have rung a little hollow as Arsene Wenger’s side prepare to play in the Europa League this evening.

One former Gunner who was able to take a swipe at Spurs was Wojciech Szczesny, who was on the bench for Juventus as they recorded a 1-2 win at Wembley last night.

The Poland international took to Instagram to celebrate beating “one of the best teams in north London”.

For good measure, he added: “North London is red.”