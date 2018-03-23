Former Man Utd man Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to join LA Galaxy until December 2019

Recently released Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to join Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Swedish veteran is reportedly due to sign a contract that will tie him to the Galaxy for the duration of the current MLS season, which started earlier this month, and all of next term. That would see his contract expire in December 2019.

If that turns out to be correct, Ibrahimovic, aged 36, will have celebrated his 38th birthday by the time his contract is up.

He was released from the final three months of his contract at Old Trafford yesterday amid strong links with a move to the Galaxy, where David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Robbie Keane have previously plied their trade, and Ashley Cole still plays his football.

Ibrahimovic is reportedly on the verge of signing a contract worth $1.5m (£1.06m) per year, which is the maximum an MLS is allowed for a contract using Targeted Allocation Money. This is the fund set aside for each club in the league to make superstar signing outside salary caps.