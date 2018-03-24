Gareth Bale will join Man Utd if Zinedine Zidane keeps Real Madrid job

Gareth Bale will sign for Manchester United this summer if Zinedine Zidane keeps his job as Real Madrid coach, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 28-year-old’s Los Blancos team-mates reportedly believe he has decided to quit the club if Zidane stays in charge.

Bale currently finds himself on the fringes of the Frenchman’s team and regularly has to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench.

United are long-term admirers of the Wales international, who they tried to sign when he left Tottenham Hotspur to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013 and have been tracking ever since.

The report claims that a bid of £90m would be need to secure Bale’s signing for United. That fee would go a long way towards the rebuilding programme Madrid are expected to undertake this summer.

They are currently sitting third in La Liga, and are 15 points behind league leaders and fierce rivals Barcelona.