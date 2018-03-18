GIF: Mohamed Salah says sorry to Watford keeper after scoring 4 past him

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah apologised to Watford goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis after putting four goals past him in yesterday’s Premier League game.

Salah’s Reds emerged as 5-0 winners, with the Egypt international scoring four of the goals. He found the net in the 4th, 43rd, 77th and 85th minutes.

After the final whistle, the TV cameras caught the Liverpool star saying sorry to Karnezis for ruining his Saturday night.

You can see Salah’s apology for his four-goal exploits in the gif below.