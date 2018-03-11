Harry Kane facing lengthy layoff with suspected ankle ligament damage

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future after sustaining an ankle injury in today’s win over Bournemouth.

After the game, Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed his star man had suffered ligament damage.

Kane, aged 24, was substituted after 30 minutes of the clash with the Cherries after injuring his right ankle when he collided with opposition keeper Asmir Begovic.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pochettino said the injury was “possibly ligaments, similar to the injury sustained against Sunderland last season”.

Pochettino added: “I hope it is not a big issue. We are concerned but need to wait.”

He revealed Kane would be sent for a scan tomorrow to try to determine the extent of the damage to his ankle.

The injury he suffered against Sunderland alluded to by Pochettino kept the England international out of action for two months.

If the scan shows an injury of a similar, he is set to miss England’s two friendlies at the end of the month. Gareth Southgate’s side face travel to the Netherlands on Friday, 23 March, before hosting Italy on 27 March as they prepare for this summer’s World Cup.

With the squad due to be announced on Thursday, Kane’s participation is now in major doubt.