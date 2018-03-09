Harry Kane pledges to stay at Spurs next season

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has pledged to remain at the club for at least one more season, according to The Sun.

The England international, aged 24, has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months. The Spanish giants are thought to be prepared to spend up to £200m to land the prolific forward.

Spurs’ Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Juventus in midweek has increased speculation that Kane might be forced to move elsewhere in order to achieve his ambitions as one of Europe’s top strikers.

But today’s report claims he will still be in the north Londoners’ squad when they move into their new stadium for the 2018/19 campaign.

Kane is reportedly keen to make the move to the Bernabeu at some stage, but is currently determined to stay at Spurs.

The academy product will then assess in the summer of 2019 whether the club are capable of challenging for top honours and make a decision on his future at that stage.