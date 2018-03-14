Harry Kane react to injury layoff

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has taken to social media to react to the news that he will be out of action until April.

The England international, aged 24, suffered an ankle injury in the first-half of last weekend’s win over Bournemouth.

Spurs confirmed earlier today that Kane had suffered lateral ligament damage and is expected to resume training next month.

Writing on Twitter today, Kane said: “Disappointing to be out until next month but injuries are part of the game. Will do everything I can to get back out there asap.”

The news means Kane will miss England’s friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy, as well as Spurs’ FA Cup clash with Swansea City this weekend.

He is also a major doubt for the Premier League clash with Chelsea on April 1.