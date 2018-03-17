Heung-min Son set for contract talks with Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to offer Heung-min Son a new contract, according to Sky Sports.

The South Korea international is set to rewarded for his impressive recent form with an improved deal.

Son, aged 25, still has more than two years to run on his existing contract, which runs until June 2020, but the Tottenham hierarchy are keen to tie him down beyond that.

Talks between the club and Son’s representatives are reportedly pencilled in for the coming weeks.

Son signed a five-year contract when he joined Spurs from German side Bayer Leverkusen in a £22m deal.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy tends to reward players for progress with regular improvements to their contracts. Son has not signed a new deal since joining, but is now in line to do so after scoring 18 goals in 44 appearances so far this term, including seven in his last four matches.

He has established himself as a key player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and looks set to take on more responsibilities during Harry Kane’s layoff with an ankle injury.