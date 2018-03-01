Jack Wilshere ready to quit Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is ready to leave if the club do not significantly improve their contract offer to him, according to The Sun.

The England international, aged 26, is out of contract at the end of the season and would be able to quit on a free transfer on July 1. He could already sign for an overseas club.

Wilshere’s camp and the club are said to be miles apart in their negotiations.

Arsenal’s hierarchy are reportedly demanding their academy product take a 25 per cent cut in his current £120,000-a-week deal in order to be offered an extension.

They are keen to move the injury-hit star onto a deal that is more heavily dependent on appearance and performance-related bonuses.

He was also ordered to undergo a medical before negotiations even started.

Wilshere passed the medical but was reportedly stunned by those demands. He is said to be ready to quit if the club don’t up their offer.