Jakub Jankto will definitely talk to Arsenal, says agent

Udinese starlet Jakub Jankto’s agent says he will definitely talk to Arsenal about a possible transfer.

Giuseppe Riso was this week quizzed on his client’s future amid speculation that the Gunners and AC Milan are interested in signing him.

Riso says both clubs are viable options for Jankto and spoke positively about discussing a move with either.

He told RMC Sport: “They’re eligible teams.

“Jankto is an important profile, we decided with the Pozzos not to talk about it in January to let him grow and mature.

“Milan and Arsenal are attentive to youngsters, we’ll definitely talk with them.”

Jankto, aged 22, was linked with the Gunners last summer. The midfielder ultimately ended up staying at Udinese, where he has added to his reputation with five goals and six assists so far this term.

He moved to Italy from Slavia Prague in his native Czech Republic for a reported fee of €700,000.

The youngster was loaned to Serie B side Ascoli for the 2015/16 campaign, but has been a regular for Udinese for the past two seasons.

He made his senior debut for the Czech Republic last year and has since won 10 caps and scored a single goal.