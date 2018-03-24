Jerome Boateng: Man City and Man Utd vying to sign Germany international

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is a transfer target for Manchester City and Manchester United, according to The Sun.

The 29-year-old centre-back was offloaded by City to Bayern seven years ago, but his return has been requested by coach Pep Guardiola, who worked with him at the Allianz Arena.

Boateng could be available for £50m this summer, the report claims.

But rivals United are also interested in signing the World Cup winner, while Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are tipped to make moves if Boateng is available.

Guardiola and Boateng won three Bundesliga titles together between 2014 and 2016. The Bavarian giants paid €13.5m to sign Boateng from City in July 2011. The move came just a year after his £10.4m move to the Etihad Stadium from Hamburg.

In an underwhelming and injury-hit season, he was restricted to just 16 Premier League appearances during his sole campaign with City. He quickly fell out of favour with boss Roberto Mancini and returned to his homeland to improve his international prospects with Germany.