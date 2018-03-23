Jonny Evans: Spurs interested in £3m signing

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jonny Evans for £3m if West Bromwich Albion are relegated, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Northern Ireland international has a release clause in his contract allowing him to leave for the bargain fee if the Baggies drop to the Championship. West Brom were demanding more than £30m for Evans just last summer.

Alan Pardew’s side are currently rock-bottom of the Premier League table on 20 points – seven points behind 19th place Stoke City and 10 points adrift of safety.

Manchester City were interested in signing Evans, but spent £57m on signing Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao in the last transfer window. Arsenal failed with a January bid for the former Manchester United centre-back.

Spurs are the latest club to enter the race for the 30-year-old, who they view as a potential replacement for contract rebel Toby Alderweireld.

Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Barcelona are all interested in the Belgium international.

Alderweireld, aged 29, has a £25m release clause due to come into effect in the summer 2019 transfer window.