Jose Mourinho explains why Paul Pogba isn’t playing vs Liverpool

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been discussing midfielder Paul Pogba’s absence from the squad to play Liverpool today.

The Frenchman is not in the 18-man group to face the Reds at Old Trafford this lunchtime.

Mourinho confirmed that Pogba had suffered an injury in training at Carrington on Friday. He did not discuss the nature of the injury and said he did not know for how long the former Juventus man would be sidelined.

Speaking to broadcaster Sky Sports in a pre-match interview ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off, he said: “He is injured. [It happened] yesterday in training, an unlucky situation, and he is out. I don’t know how long he is out for.”

Pogba’s midfield spot is taken by Spanish playmaker Juan Mata, who came off the bench to inspire United’s turnaround in the 2-3 comeback win over Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

On Mata’s inclusion as Pogba’s replacement, Mourinho continued: “I trust his experience. I trust his capacity to move into areas where he can connect our game because he is intelligent. Liverpool is a strong team on the counter-attack and in transition.”

Mata has a good record against Liverpool for United, so United fans will hope that Pogba’s absence does not prove to be too problematic.